Atlanta-bound flight from San Jose diverted following reported bird strike, officials say

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- A Delta plane flying out of San Jose was diverted on Tuesday due to a reported bird strike.

Airport officials say the incident happened just before 1 p.m. shortly after take off.

This is a SKY7 image of a Delta plane on a tarmac at San Jose Mineta International Airport in San Jose, Calif. on Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2024.

Delta Flight 809 was traveling from San Jose Mineta International Airport to Atlanta.

The airport said out of abundance of caution, the plane returned to San Jose.

There were 124 passengers and six crew members onboard.

Travelers will be moved to another aircraft Tuesday evening.

The airport apologized for the delay.

There were no reports of any injuries.