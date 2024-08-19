Auli'i Cravalho calls 'Moana 2' story "delicious!"

The second installment of the Disney animated film is in theaters Nov 27

ANAHEIM -- She does it for the culture!

Auli'i Cravalho will be back as Moana in "Moana 2."

Cravalho and Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson were among the cast on hand at D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event to debut the newest trailer and to perform one of the songs in the film, "We're Back."

Being a part of the Disney - and the Moana - family is like coming home.

"I want to be known as someone who represents my culture everywhere," Cravalho told On The Red Carpet's George Pennacchio. "And so I feel Moana is in the same way that she simply lives in my bones."

Cravalho, like so many others, adores her co-star Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, someone she has known for years!

"He's been Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson since I was a baby," Cravalho explained. "It wasn't even a dream to meet him. It was simply not possible! And now that I see him on Zooms every now and again as we're working on live action "Moana," it's great to see him in person, but he's just DJ, you know? He's a great guy."

Cravalho and "DJ" showed fans at the Disney Entertainment Showcase the latest movie trailer, which Cravalho called "delicious."

"The story we are telling you...you have no idea where we are going this time, it's amazing!"

"Moana 2" is in theaters November 27.

