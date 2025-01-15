4 family members found dead in Santa Rosa home last week identified by authorities

SANTA ROSA, Calif. -- Investigators in Santa Rosa have released the identities of a family found fatally shot in a home earlier this month, but have yet to describe any motive.

Police are still piecing together the case of the four discovered on Jan. 8 in the 200 block of Monarch Court.

The coroner has identified two men and two women -- Clive Guth, 67, Donna Guth, also 67, Raena Guth, 33; and, Cameron Guth, 28. Donna and Clive Guth were formerly married, and Raena and Cameron were their biological children, according to Santa Rosa police.

Officers were originally sent to the location on a welfare check for residents who had not been seen for several days after a boyfriend of one of the occupants expressed concern, police said.

Officers arrived and had to make a forced entry through a window to gain entrance to the home. Inside they discovered the Guths in different areas of the house, all with significant gunshot wounds, according to police. A semi-automatic handgun was found near one of the bodies.

The case is being investigated as a multi-person homicide and detectives carried out a search warrant in the 2800 block of Buena Crest Court in San Jose, which they said is linked to one of the victims.

The motive, circumstances and cause of death are still being investigated by police.