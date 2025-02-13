Hate crime being investigated after new San Leandro homeowner targeted with racist graffiti

SAN LEANDRO, Calif. (KGO) -- A racist phrase spray-painted on the fence of a home near San Leandro is being investigated as a hate crime. The new homeowner, a Black woman, said she was devastated by the message.

Neighbor Van Turner lives across the street from the white picket fence tagged with the words, "No Black."

"We're not in the 1960s, this is 2025," said Turner. "It's hard. It's very hard. Basically, it sent shivers through my spine," said Turner.

Turner, who's also Black and has lived on the street for the past 8 years -- said he has never seen or experienced any racism there.

He believes the words are directed at the new homeowner, Sonia Reed.

"It's sad. It's sad. She worked hard for what she has," said Turner.

"It's devastating," said Reed.

Reed feels like she's been unfairly targeted.

"I was in shock. Am I really being attacked based on the color of my skin?" said Reed.

Reed said she has overcome some big challenges and turned her life around.

"I come from homelessness, institutions, jails, drug abuse," said Reed. "I founded an organization. The East Bay Recovery Community so people can come and heal and recover. Not based on the color of their skin."

Reed is a first-time homeowner and worked hard to buy the house.

"I was in a first-time homeowner's buyer program with HUD so I've been repairing my credit. When I first got connected with the program, my income was $10,700. Now, my income is $87,000," said Reed. "I have increased my credit score from 410 to 810."

The sheriff's department is treating the case as a hate crime.

"We take hate crimes very seriously. This is uncalled for, this type of behavior. This type of criminal acts cannot happen in our community," said Sgt Roberto Morales with the Alameda County sheriff's office.

The words were spray painted on the fence on Feb. 6. It has been six days, and the words are still up there.

The NAACP says they are standing by Reed.

"We have to educate that neighborhood about racism. let them know, she has a right to live there. she has a right to stay there," said Cynthia Adams with NAACP Oakland. "We're not in the 60s in the more. We are in 2025, and we are going to fight this all the way."