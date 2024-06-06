SF Mayor London Breed says racist, sexist graffiti outside city hall aimed at her

San Francisco Mayor London Breed says she was the target of racist and sexist graffiti painted on city hall overnight.

San Francisco Mayor London Breed says she was the target of racist and sexist graffiti painted on city hall overnight.

San Francisco Mayor London Breed says she was the target of racist and sexist graffiti painted on city hall overnight.

San Francisco Mayor London Breed says she was the target of racist and sexist graffiti painted on city hall overnight.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- San Francisco Mayor London Breed says she was the target of racist and sexist graffiti painted on city hall overnight. The mayor held a press conference Wednesday afternoon.

The graffiti is covered up and the mayor did not share exactly what it said, only that she believed the message was aimed at her. She says employees who arrived for work early in the morning reported the graffiti and the Department of Public Works was quick to respond as well as the Sheriff's Office, helping to ensure the minimum number of people would be impacted and exposed to the graffiti.

MORE: Neighbors support San Francisco family after house fire, racist messages

Residents on Grove Street in San Francisco held a block party Sunday to support Terry Williams and his family whose house burned almost one week ago.

"I'm pretty sure I was the target, I mean this is not unfamiliar to me, I deal with this everyday whether it's things that are said on social media as well as emails that I receive that describe me as exactly what was on this wall or even in front of my own home where there have been spray paint such words sadly, consistently and I'm really grateful to public works department because as soon as it happens they immediately get to it," said Mayor Breed.

The mayor says SFPD and the sheriff's office are investigating and there's surveillance video.

She also said more information and possibly images of the graffiti would be made available to journalists when it can be released.