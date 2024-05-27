Neighbors support San Francisco family after house fire, racist messages

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Residents on Grove Street in San Francisco held a block party Sunday to support Terry Williams and his family. Terry's house burned almost one week ago. The house is now boarded up.

"I feel like someone has died, my house died," said Letisha Williams-Humphrey, Terry's sister. "My childhood house that I have been at since I was three years old."

When the fire happened, Terry and Letisha's mother was stuck inside. Letisha says a neighbor went in to try and help.

"Her name was Teresa," Letisha said while holding back tears. "She helped my dad. She wouldn't let him go back in because he wanted to go get my mom. And I just want to know I thank her."

The fire happened almost a month after Terry started getting racist messages sent to his house. One was a package with a doll that had a noose around it's neck. Those messages and the house fire have been difficult for Terry to process.

"I was having bad moments," Terry said. "Seeing my nephew break down this morning, he was like, 'Uncle I have never seen you cry before.' My daughter was like, I have never seen you cry before Daddy."

Terry and his family have lived in their neighborhood his entire life. Terry has come to know his neighbors through his dog-walking business. The racism he has received confounds him.

"So I go up there walking dogs, doing what I am doing for so long - they don't like that," he said. "I have been told they don't like me walking dogs. On the note they said they don't want me up there, get out of here."

His neighbors came to his aid on Sunday. One neighbor opened their garage door to hold a barbecue and potluck, while another opened their door to accept donations. The boarded up doors on his house are now filled with loving messages from the community.

"This means everything," Terry said. "Like I said, I was having a tough time, and this really brings me joy."

The fire is still under investigation and SFPD is still looking into the racist messages left at his house. Terry said having his community with him gives him strength.

"You can get down, but keep your head up and keep pushing," he said.