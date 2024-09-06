SFPD issues warrant for person accused of leaving doll with noose outside Black man's home

A San Francisco man is livid after finding a doll with a noose around it's neck among other things on the doorstep of his Alamo Square home.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The San Francisco Police Department has identified a suspect who allegedly left racist material at a Black man's home in San Francisco.

Police are searching for 67-year-old April Martin Chartrand. She's accused of placing a racist doll with a noose and other messages outside the home of an Alama Square dogwalker.

Chartrand was reported missing by her family two weeks ago.

Police say if you see Chartrand call 911 and report her current location and physical description.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact the SFPD at 415-575-4444 pr text a tip to TIP411 and begin the message with SFPD.

The video in the media player above is from a previous report.