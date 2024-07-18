Free outdoor rave coming to San Francisco's Embarcadero this weekend

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- San Francisco is getting ready for another huge outdoor dance party.
It comes weeks after thousands gathered at the Civic Center Plaza for a sold-out rave. This time, electronic music fans are invited to the Embarcadero.
It's happening on Sunday, July 21 from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Our media partner the SF Standard says Belgian-born DJ Sacha Robotti will be headlining the event.
It's called "Back to Baysics." Promoter Another Planet Entertainment is producing the free show.