Free outdoor rave coming to San Francisco's Embarcadero this weekend

Thursday, July 18, 2024
Free outdoor rave coming to SF's Embarcadero this weekend
A free outdoor rave called "Back to Baysics" is coming to San Francisco's Embarcadero this weekend.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- San Francisco is getting ready for another huge outdoor dance party.

It comes weeks after thousands gathered at the Civic Center Plaza for a sold-out rave. This time, electronic music fans are invited to the Embarcadero.

It's happening on Sunday, July 21 from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Our media partner the SF Standard says Belgian-born DJ Sacha Robotti will be headlining the event.

It's called "Back to Baysics." Promoter Another Planet Entertainment is producing the free show.

Report a correction or typo
