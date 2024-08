SFO patrol dog in the running for TSA's Cutest Canine contest

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- A dog at SFO is a finalist in the TSA's 2024 Cutest Canine contest. Barni, a 5-year-old German Shorthaired Pointer, patrols SFO and sniffs out explosives.

She also sniffed a big prize in this contest.

Barni will now compete for the title.

Voting runs through Thursday on the TSA's social media platforms.