No BART service in San Francisco due to equipment problem and medical emergency, agency says

Saturday, October 5, 2024 5:30PM
SAN FRANCISCO -- People planning on taking BART to and from San Francisco Saturday morning will need to find another way to get around.

BART said there is currently no San Francisco service, according to a tweet posted on X just after 9 a.m.

At 8:42 a.m., BART said there was a medical emergency at the Embarcadero station.

And just a minute before that, BART said there was major delay due to an equipment problem on a train.

Muni is providing service between the Embarcadero and Daly City.

While AC Transit is providing service from 19th St. Oakland, Lake Merritt and Berkeley stations.

This comes as people head to UC Berkeley for College Game Day between Cal and the Miami Hurricanes.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

