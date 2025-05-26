24/7 LiveSan FranciscoEast BaySouth BayPeninsulaNorth Bay
BART's Green Line service resumes 6 days after fire at San Leandro station

Monday, May 26, 2025 4:34PM
SAN LEANDRO, Calif. -- Normal service on BART's Green Line between Berryessa and Daly City stations resumed Monday morning after a nearly weeklong disruption due to a fire.

Shortly before 9 a.m. Monday, BART officials said trains were once again running on the Green Line, six days after a fire near the San Leandro station suspended service.

The blaze, reported about 5 a.m. on May 20, damaged trackside equipment and was related to a power issue, BART officials said.

BART is operating on a Sunday schedule for the Memorial Day holiday on Monday, from 8 a.m. until about midnight.

All five lines will be in service until about 9 p.m., and after that BART will run three-line (Yellow, Blue, and Orange) service.

An early morning fire that damaged cable and train control equipment forced the San Leandro BART station to close, and suspended train service between the Lake Merritt, Berryessa and Dublin stations.
