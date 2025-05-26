BART's Green Line service resumes 6 days after fire at San Leandro station

SAN LEANDRO, Calif. -- Normal service on BART's Green Line between Berryessa and Daly City stations resumed Monday morning after a nearly weeklong disruption due to a fire.

Shortly before 9 a.m. Monday, BART officials said trains were once again running on the Green Line, six days after a fire near the San Leandro station suspended service.

PREVIOUS REPORT: BART's Green Line service down as impacts continue from fire at San Leandro station

The blaze, reported about 5 a.m. on May 20, damaged trackside equipment and was related to a power issue, BART officials said.

BART is operating on a Sunday schedule for the Memorial Day holiday on Monday, from 8 a.m. until about midnight.

All five lines will be in service until about 9 p.m., and after that BART will run three-line (Yellow, Blue, and Orange) service.

RELATED: Fire at San Leandro BART station damages equipment, suspends train service