Weekend Bay Area event planned for Hamas hostage from Berkeley after parents' DNC 2024 speech

BERKELEY, Calif. (KGO) -- Friends of Hamas hostage and Berkeley native Hersh Goldberg-Polin are organizing an event in the Bay Area this weekend to raise awareness about needing to bring him home.

"This one is going to be in Berkeley, highlighting Hersh, and it is awareness-raising," said family friend Aaron Katler, who is planning on going to the event. "A lot of people still don't know what's happening. They don't know about Hersh's story. They don't know that there are eight American hostages still being held, in addition to the 109 hostages in total that are being held from all around the world. So this event is just raising awareness about Hersh's story."

It comes after a powerful speech from Goldberg-Polin's parents at the Democratic National Convention in Chicago on Wednesday.

"Among the hostages are eight American citizens," said Hersh's mother, Rachel Goldberg-Polin. "One of those Americans is our only son. His name is Hersh. He's 23 years old and, like Vice President Kamala Harris, Hersh was born in Oakland, California."

Goldberg-Polin is one of more than 100 people being held hostage by Hamas in Gaza.

Hamas took him from a music festival more than 10 months ago.

A portion of his left arm was blown off during the attack.

The audience at the DNC chanted "bring them home" on Wednesday, and his mom got emotional.

Goldberg-Polin's dad made this plea: "This is a political convention but needing our only son and all of the hostages home is not a political issue. It is a humanitarian issue."

The event is Sunday from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the Berkeley pedestrian overpass.