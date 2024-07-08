Fire dangers still a threat as Bay Area temperatures provide brief cooldown

As the Bay Area looks for different ways to beat the heat, fire officials are urging the public to be aware of fire dangers.

PLEASANT HILL, Calif. (KGO) -- Temperatures may be cooler, but the heat will return and the fire threat is still ongoing.

So how are the public and fire crews dealing with the heat wave?

A line of chairs surrounding the edges of the Pleasant Hill City Hall. Why? Because they are all under the shade.

"I come here all the time to enjoy this view, the bands that are playing," said Debb Thomas.

RYAN CURRY: "How early did you get here to secure this spot?"

DEBB THOMAS: "Do I have to tell you?"

Pleasant Hill held another round of its summer concert series, but this one was a little different. They pushed the concert back an hour because of the heat.

It makes sense why so many were eager to stay out of the sun.

"I was here at 8:30 in the morning to get one of these spots here in the shade," said Scott Hunter from Concord.

The heat certainly did not stop these people from having a good time.

"This is how you do it. You come up with this, and it works," said Nancy O'Shea as she misted herself with a spray bottle. "It feels amazing. You got to do what you go to do."

Although there is a slight break in the intense heat, the fire danger is still strong.

Cal Fire announced this week it arrested two people for allegedly starting two fires.

They say one was started with a lawn mower, the other a weed whacker.

"The fear is they can spark a wildfire because they throw sparks. In the case of mowers or weed eaters, you can hit a rock and throw a spark. Sometimes you get build up underneath those riding mowers," said Jason Clay with Cal Fires Napa-Lake-Sonoma unit.

They say the grass is too dry for anyone to do something that could start a fire.

Their message: be cautious, even if the temperatures are not as high as last week.

"When we come to a section where things cool down a bit, we get a lot more people looking to take advantage of that little reprieve and get outside and do something," Clay said. "With that, we are just urging people to be a little cautious and avoid activity that could spark a wildfire."

A strong message that could keep the hills from burning.