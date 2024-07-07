TIMELINE: Bay Area heat wave continues for 6th day

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- We're six days into an expected nine-day heat wave in the Bay Area as Heat Advisories and Excessive Heat Warnings continue. But we reached our peak on Saturday.

ABC7 News weather anchor Lisa Argen has more on what to expect.

EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING continues inland until Wednesday evening.

Although temperatures won't be as hot on Sunday, they will still be above average with very dry conditions. Highs will top out near 100 inland but a breeze will take the edge off by about 5 degrees inland and continue to dry vegetation out.

A southerly surge of fog keeps the bay comfortable and the coast in some cloud cover.

HEAT ADVISORY:

Dangerous heat continues until the middle of this week.

Cooler afternoons with still above average warmth will keep us under an excessive heat warning and heat advisory until overnight lows can sufficiently cool the upper elevations, and increase relative humidity to near normal readings.

This transition slowly takes place Monday and Tuesday.

Wednesday and Thursday will be the hot again with a resurgence of 100 degree heat inland.

More cooling arrives into the weekend.

Excessive Heat Warnings continue. This is day 6 of a 9-day heat wave

Heat Risk remains major to extreme for areas Inland

