LIST: Find Bay Area cooling centers near you amid triple-digit weather

The heat is on in the Bay Area as temperatures for Inland cities could exceed 110 degrees this week.

A Heat Advisory and an Excessive Heat Warning will be in effect for most of the Bay Area (except for the immediate coastline).

The U.S. National Weather Service issued a Red Flag Warning on Monday morning for Marin, Napa and Sonoma counties, to be effect from 11 p.m. Monday through 11 p.m. Wednesday.

The Weather Service said a Red Flag Warning means critical fire weather conditions are expected during the designated time frame.

List of places open during Bay Area heat wave

City of Alameda library-Main Library

1550 Oak Street, Alameda, CA 94501

Monday- Tuesday: 10 a.m. - 8 p.m.

Wednesday: 12 p.m. - 8 p.m.

Thursday-Saturday: 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Sunday: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m .

Closed Holidays

Livermore Public Library

1188 S Livermore Ave, Livermore, CA 94550, USA

Monday - Thursday, 10 a.m. - 9 p.m.

Friday, 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Saturday, 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Sunday, Noon - 6 p.m.

San Leandro Public Library

300 Estudillo Ave, San Leandro, CA 94577, USA

10 a.m.-8 p.m., Closed 4th of July

Concord Senior Center

Due to anticipated high temperatures over the next several days, the City of Concord will open the Concord Senior Center as a cooling center, where air conditioning and comfortable seating are available. Located at 2727 Parkside Circle, the facility will be open as a cooling center on the following days:

Tuesday, July 2, 9 a.m.-7 p.m.

Wednesday, July 3, 9 a.m.-7 p.m.

Thursday, July 4, 1 p.m.-7 p.m.

Friday, July 5, 9 a.m.-7 p.m.

Saturday, July 6, 1 p.m.-7 p.m.

People who visit the cooling centers should bring their own snacks, water, and activities. Pets are permitted if they are on-leash and are not aggressive or loud. Owners are responsible for feeding, watering, and taking their pet outside to relieve itself and cleaning up after them.

For more information on other cooling locations, click here.

The County Employment and Health Services Department building

1305 MacDonald Avenue, Richmond

Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The Nevin Park Resilience Hub

589 Nevin Avenue, Richmond

Tuesday and Wednesday 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.



Calistoga Community Center

1307 Washington Street

Starting July 2: 12 p.m.-8 p.m. (Will close at 8 p.m. if only 3 attendees)

South Napa Day Shelter

100 Hartle Ct. (for the unhoused)

Extended hours Tuesday - Saturday (7/2-7/6): 8:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m. There will be cold water available.

American Canyon Library

300 Crawford Way

Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday : 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Wednesday: Noon - 8 p.m.

Thursday: CLOSED

Calistoga Library

1108 Myrtle Street

Tuesday, Friday, Saturday: 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Wednesday: Noon - 8 p.m.

Thursday: CLOSED

Napa Library

580 Coombs St.

Tuesday, Wednesday: 9 a.m. - 8 p.m.

Thursday: CLOSED

Friday, Saturday: 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Sunday: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m.

Yountville Library

6516 Washington St.

Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday, Saturday: 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Thursday: CLOSED

Cupertino Library

10800 Torre Ave. Cupertino, CA 95014

Gilroy Library

350 W. 6th St. Gilroy, CA 95020

Sunnyvale Library

665 W. Olive Ave Sunnyvale, CA 94086

Camden Community Center

3369 Union Avenue, San Jose

Tuesday-Saturday, 1 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Emma Prusch Farm Park

647 South King Road

Tuesday-Sunday, 1 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Roosevelt Community Center

901 East Santa Clara Street

Tuesday-Sunday, 1 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Main Library

100 Larkin Street

Air conditioning throughout the building; 243 reader seats

Chinatown/Him Mark Li Branch Library

1135 Powell Street

Air conditioning throughout the building; 124 reader seats

Glen Park Branch Library

2825 Diamond Street

Air conditioning in the meeting room; maximum capacity 30.

Mission Bay Branch Library

960 4th Street

Air conditioning throughout the building; 62 reader seats.

North Beach Branch Library

850 Columbus Avenue

Air conditioning in the meeting room; maximum capacity 50.

Potrero Hill Branch Library

1616 20th Street

Air conditioning in the meeting room; maximum capacity 20.

Atherton Library

2 Dinkelspiel Station Lane

Atherton, CA 94027

Belmont Library

1110 Alameda de las Pulgas

Belmont, CA 94002

Belmont - Twin Pines Community Center

20 Twin Pines Lane Belmont, CA

Brisbane Library

163 Visitacion Avenue

Brisbane CA 94005

East Palo Alto Library

2415 University Avenue

East Palo Alto CA 94303

Foster City Library

1000 East Hillsdale Boulevard

Foster City CA 94404

Half Moon Bay Library

620 Correas Street

Half Moon Bay CA 94019

Millbrae Library

1 Library Avenue

Millbrae CA 94030

North Fair Oaks Library

2510 Middlefield Road

Redwood City CA 94063

Portola Valley Library

765 Portola Road

Portola Valley CA 94028

San Bruno Library

701 Angus Avenue

San Bruno, CA 94066

San Bruno Senior Center

1555 Crystal Springs Road

San Bruno, CA 94066

San Carlos Library

610 Elm Street

San Carlos CA 94070

San Mateo - Main Library

55 West 3rd Avenue

San Mateo, CA 94402

San Mateo Library - Marina Branch

1530 Susan Court

San Mateo, CA 94403

San Mateo Library - Hillsdale Branch

205 West Hillsdale Blvd.

San Mateo, CA 94402

South San Francisco - Main Library

840 West Orange Avenue

South San Francisco, CA 94080

South San Francisco Library - Grand Avenue Branch

306 Walnut Avenue

South San Francisco, CA 94080

Woodside Library

3140 Woodside Road

Woodside CA 9406



Ulatis Community Center

1000 Ulatis Drive

Tuesday-Wednesday and Friday-Saturday, 9 a.m.-7 p.m.

Thursday, Noon-7 p.m.

All libraries in Solano County are cooling centers. For a list of locations, click here.

Community Cultural Center

425 Morris St., Sebastopol

Tuesday and Wednesday, Noon-6 p.m.

COTS Mary Isaak Center

900 Hopper St.

Tuesday through Thursday, 12:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

El Verano Elementary School Gym

18606 Riverside Drive, Sonoma

Tuesday through Saturday (possibly Sunday), Noon-8 p.m.

Finley Community Center

2060 W. College Ave., Santa Rosa

Tuesday through Wednesday, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Geyserville Park and Ride

Located on Geyser Road, just north of state Highway 128.

Tuesday through Saturday (possibly Sunday), Noon-8 p.m.

Healdsburg Senior Center

133 Matheson St.

Tuesday to Wednesday, 11 a.m to 7 p.m.

Person Senior Wing

2060 W. College Ave., Santa Rosa

Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday, 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m.

Ridgway Swim Center

455 Ridgway Ave., Santa Rosa

Monday- Friday 9 a.m.-4 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday, 9 a.m.-1 p.m.

Rohnert Park Community Center

5401 Snyder Lane

Tuesday through Wednesday and Friday to Sunday, 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Russian River Senior Center

15010 Armstrong Woods Road

Tuesday through Saturday (possibly Sunday), Noon-8 p.m.

Senior Recreation Center Cooling Safe Haven

9231 Foxwood Drive, Windsor

Tuesday to Wednesday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Steele Lane Community Center

415 Steele Lane, Santa Rosa

Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday (closed July 4), 9 a.m.-5:30 p.m.

Unity Kitchen

17400 Sonoma Highway, Sonoma

Tuesday to Wednesday, 9 a.m.- 5 p.m.

The majority of Bay Area libraries also function as cooling centers during heat waves. See the map below to find one near you.