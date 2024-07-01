LIST: Find Bay Area cooling centers near you amid triple-digit weather

The heat is on in the Bay Area as temperatures for Inland cities could exceed 110 degrees this week.
A Heat Advisory and an Excessive Heat Warning will be in effect for most of the Bay Area (except for the immediate coastline).
The U.S. National Weather Service issued a Red Flag Warning on Monday morning for Marin, Napa and Sonoma counties, to be effect from 11 p.m. Monday through 11 p.m. Wednesday.
The Weather Service said a Red Flag Warning means critical fire weather conditions are expected during the designated time frame.
City of Alameda library-Main Library
1550 Oak Street, Alameda, CA 94501
Monday- Tuesday: 10 a.m. - 8 p.m.
Wednesday: 12 p.m. - 8 p.m.
Thursday-Saturday: 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.
Sunday: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m .
Closed Holidays
Livermore Public Library
1188 S Livermore Ave, Livermore, CA 94550, USA
Monday - Thursday, 10 a.m. - 9 p.m.
Friday, 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.
Saturday, 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.
Sunday, Noon - 6 p.m.
San Leandro Public Library
300 Estudillo Ave, San Leandro, CA 94577, USA
10 a.m.-8 p.m., Closed 4th of July
Concord Senior Center
Due to anticipated high temperatures over the next several days, the City of Concord will open the Concord Senior Center as a cooling center, where air conditioning and comfortable seating are available. Located at 2727 Parkside Circle, the facility will be open as a cooling center on the following days:
Tuesday, July 2, 9 a.m.-7 p.m.
Wednesday, July 3, 9 a.m.-7 p.m.
Thursday, July 4, 1 p.m.-7 p.m.
Friday, July 5, 9 a.m.-7 p.m.
Saturday, July 6, 1 p.m.-7 p.m.
People who visit the cooling centers should bring their own snacks, water, and activities. Pets are permitted if they are on-leash and are not aggressive or loud. Owners are responsible for feeding, watering, and taking their pet outside to relieve itself and cleaning up after them.
For more information on other cooling locations, click here.
The County Employment and Health Services Department building
1305 MacDonald Avenue, Richmond
Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The Nevin Park Resilience Hub
589 Nevin Avenue, Richmond
Tuesday and Wednesday 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Calistoga Community Center
1307 Washington Street
Starting July 2: 12 p.m.-8 p.m. (Will close at 8 p.m. if only 3 attendees)
South Napa Day Shelter
100 Hartle Ct. (for the unhoused)
Extended hours Tuesday - Saturday (7/2-7/6): 8:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m. There will be cold water available.
American Canyon Library
300 Crawford Way
Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday : 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.
Wednesday: Noon - 8 p.m.
Thursday: CLOSED
Calistoga Library
1108 Myrtle Street
Tuesday, Friday, Saturday: 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.
Wednesday: Noon - 8 p.m.
Thursday: CLOSED
Napa Library
580 Coombs St.
Tuesday, Wednesday: 9 a.m. - 8 p.m.
Thursday: CLOSED
Friday, Saturday: 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.
Sunday: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m.
Yountville Library
6516 Washington St.
Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday, Saturday: 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.
Thursday: CLOSED
Cupertino Library
10800 Torre Ave. Cupertino, CA 95014
Gilroy Library
350 W. 6th St. Gilroy, CA 95020
Sunnyvale Library
665 W. Olive Ave Sunnyvale, CA 94086
Camden Community Center
3369 Union Avenue, San Jose
Tuesday-Saturday, 1 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Emma Prusch Farm Park
647 South King Road
Tuesday-Sunday, 1 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Roosevelt Community Center
901 East Santa Clara Street
Tuesday-Sunday, 1 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Main Library
100 Larkin Street
Air conditioning throughout the building; 243 reader seats
Chinatown/Him Mark Li Branch Library
1135 Powell Street
Air conditioning throughout the building; 124 reader seats
Glen Park Branch Library
2825 Diamond Street
Air conditioning in the meeting room; maximum capacity 30.
Mission Bay Branch Library
960 4th Street
Air conditioning throughout the building; 62 reader seats.
North Beach Branch Library
850 Columbus Avenue
Air conditioning in the meeting room; maximum capacity 50.
Potrero Hill Branch Library
1616 20th Street
Air conditioning in the meeting room; maximum capacity 20.
Atherton Library
2 Dinkelspiel Station Lane
Atherton, CA 94027
Belmont Library
1110 Alameda de las Pulgas
Belmont, CA 94002
Belmont - Twin Pines Community Center
20 Twin Pines Lane Belmont, CA
Brisbane Library
163 Visitacion Avenue
Brisbane CA 94005
East Palo Alto Library
2415 University Avenue
East Palo Alto CA 94303
Foster City Library
1000 East Hillsdale Boulevard
Foster City CA 94404
Half Moon Bay Library
620 Correas Street
Half Moon Bay CA 94019
Millbrae Library
1 Library Avenue
Millbrae CA 94030
North Fair Oaks Library
2510 Middlefield Road
Redwood City CA 94063
Portola Valley Library
765 Portola Road
Portola Valley CA 94028
San Bruno Library
701 Angus Avenue
San Bruno, CA 94066
San Bruno Senior Center
1555 Crystal Springs Road
San Bruno, CA 94066
San Carlos Library
610 Elm Street
San Carlos CA 94070
San Mateo - Main Library
55 West 3rd Avenue
San Mateo, CA 94402
San Mateo Library - Marina Branch
1530 Susan Court
San Mateo, CA 94403
San Mateo Library - Hillsdale Branch
205 West Hillsdale Blvd.
San Mateo, CA 94402
South San Francisco - Main Library
840 West Orange Avenue
South San Francisco, CA 94080
South San Francisco Library - Grand Avenue Branch
306 Walnut Avenue
South San Francisco, CA 94080
Woodside Library
3140 Woodside Road
Woodside CA 9406
Ulatis Community Center
1000 Ulatis Drive
Tuesday-Wednesday and Friday-Saturday, 9 a.m.-7 p.m.
Thursday, Noon-7 p.m.
All libraries in Solano County are cooling centers. For a list of locations, click here.
Community Cultural Center
425 Morris St., Sebastopol
Tuesday and Wednesday, Noon-6 p.m.
COTS Mary Isaak Center
900 Hopper St.
Tuesday through Thursday, 12:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.
El Verano Elementary School Gym
18606 Riverside Drive, Sonoma
Tuesday through Saturday (possibly Sunday), Noon-8 p.m.
Finley Community Center
2060 W. College Ave., Santa Rosa
Tuesday through Wednesday, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Geyserville Park and Ride
Located on Geyser Road, just north of state Highway 128.
Tuesday through Saturday (possibly Sunday), Noon-8 p.m.
Healdsburg Senior Center
133 Matheson St.
Tuesday to Wednesday, 11 a.m to 7 p.m.
Person Senior Wing
2060 W. College Ave., Santa Rosa
Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday, 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m.
Ridgway Swim Center
455 Ridgway Ave., Santa Rosa
Monday- Friday 9 a.m.-4 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday, 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
Rohnert Park Community Center
5401 Snyder Lane
Tuesday through Wednesday and Friday to Sunday, 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Russian River Senior Center
15010 Armstrong Woods Road
Tuesday through Saturday (possibly Sunday), Noon-8 p.m.
9231 Foxwood Drive, Windsor
Tuesday to Wednesday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Steele Lane Community Center
415 Steele Lane, Santa Rosa
Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday (closed July 4), 9 a.m.-5:30 p.m.
Unity Kitchen
17400 Sonoma Highway, Sonoma
Tuesday to Wednesday, 9 a.m.- 5 p.m.
The majority of Bay Area libraries also function as cooling centers during heat waves. See the map below to find one near you.