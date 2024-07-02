TIMELINE: Heat wave will bring hottest temps to inland Bay Area in nearly 2 years

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- A heat wave has kicked off in the Bay Area that will last through early next week.
A Heat Advisory and an Excessive Heat Warning are in effect for most of the Bay Area (except for the immediate coastline) and have been extended through next Tuesday at 8 p.m.. This means our heat wave will last eight days.
Highs Inland will be 100+ for the rest of the week. You want to stay hydrated and find ways to stay cool.
For areas inland, this will be the hottest weather in nearly two years. Temperatures like this were last seen in September 2022.
There is also an increased risk of fires as a Red Flag Warning went into effect Monday night.
