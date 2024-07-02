TIMELINE: Heat wave will bring hottest temps to inland Bay Area in nearly 2 years

ABC7 News meteorologist Drew Tuma has your AccuWeather forecast for Tuesday.

ABC7 News meteorologist Drew Tuma has your AccuWeather forecast for Tuesday.

ABC7 News meteorologist Drew Tuma has your AccuWeather forecast for Tuesday.

ABC7 News meteorologist Drew Tuma has your AccuWeather forecast for Tuesday.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- A heat wave has kicked off in the Bay Area that will last through early next week.

A Heat Advisory and an Excessive Heat Warning are in effect for most of the Bay Area (except for the immediate coastline) and have been extended through next Tuesday at 8 p.m.. This means our heat wave will last eight days.

LIVE: Track real-time temperatures during Bay Area heat wave

Highs Inland will be 100+ for the rest of the week. You want to stay hydrated and find ways to stay cool.

For areas inland, this will be the hottest weather in nearly two years. Temperatures like this were last seen in September 2022.

There is also an increased risk of fires as a Red Flag Warning went into effect Monday night.

HEAT WAVE BEGINS TUESDAY, LASTING 8 DAYS





Excessive Heat WARNING Inland means several days of 100+ heat.

Possible our hottest cities hit 110

Heat ADVISORY around the Bay shoreline for 90+ heat

Major to Extreme heat risk midweek

RELATED: PG &E warns Bay Area customers of possible heat-related power outages amid triple digit conditions

RED FLAG WARNING





Began at 11 p.m. Monday night

Extended through 5 a.m. Friday

North Bay Mountains and East Bay Hills most at risk

Northerly winds gusting 35mph, DANGEROUSLY low humidity at 11%

Highest threat was right before sunrise Tuesday morning

WATCH: Heat wave vs. heat exhaustion - how to tell the difference

Meteorologist Drew Tuma explains the symptoms of heat stroke and heat exhaustion -- and how to tell the difference.

VIDEO: Extreme heat dangers and safety tips: What you need to know

AccuWeather has tips for making it through a prolonged heat wave.