49ers fans brave 100-degree temps during game against Arizona Cardinals at Levi's Stadium

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (KGO) -- In the South Bay, 49ers fans braved scorching hot temperatures to watch their team take on the Arizona Cardinals at Levi's stadium. Beating the heat was the goal for most fans.

Niner fans were ready for battle at Levi's Stadium but many were not expecting unsportsmanlike conduct from the weather.

"It's real hot. It's going to be a toaster in there," said one fan.

Levi's set a gameday record Sunday with a kickoff temperature of 95 degrees versus the Cardinals.

Pre-game tailgating was more like a game of fan survival for many like David Clark and his sons. They put up a tent in record time.

"Finding shade and hydrating definitely. Lots of big hats," Clark said.

It was definitely time to break out the old school fans and fancy personal ones too.

"This sprays water and has three speeds," said Lori Runco.

Runco said bring on the heat. She was ready.

"It's not normal, but I've been out here in freezing rain and storming. We're in the same spot. What are you going to do," Runco said.

Tim Stubbs was dousing his wife Jane with sunscreen protection.

"I mean I think you need to stay hydrated, use sun cream and give yourself enough energy to shout 'Go Niners,'" Stubbs said.

"We're here, because we're die-hard Niner fans, rain or shine," said Giselle Roman.

Roman and Sarah Aleman were feeling cool and collected before kickoff. We caught up with them later during the game on video chat.

"It's really hot and sunny. We have these cooling towels. I wish we had shade," Roman said.

The 49ers sent this message to fans: "Our community's well-being is our top priority, and we recognize the impact this heat wave is having on everyone. Levi's Stadium has complimentary water stations featured across the main concourses, and our guest services locations will have sunscreen available."

The Niner Faithful showed their strength, even when the heat was on.

The 49ers lost to the Cardinals 24-23.