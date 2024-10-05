San Jose kicks off 1st weekend of October amid heat wave

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- It is sizzling in the South Bay, but the heat didn't seem to stop people from enjoying events outside.

The football games at Santa Teresa High School went on in the heat.

New this season at schools across the state is a tool, called a "Wet Bulb Globe Temperature."

Scott Young is the Athletics Director for Santa Teresa High School.

"It's a good piece of mind in that we have a number to go off of," Young said.

It measures direct sunlight, temperature, wind speed and other factors for to determine heat stress for outdoor activities.

On Wednesday, water polo and football teams had to change their playing times.

"Football, we pushed their practice back almost two hours a couple of days this week so that they could practice in safe conditions," Young said.

If people weren't in the stands, they were at the snack bar.

Allison Rice is a volunteer with parent with Santa Teresa Athletic Booster Club.

"We're selling a lot of bottle water today - snow cones are super popular," Rice said.

Not far from the school, families came out for a "Spooktacular Movie Night."

ABC7 got a tour of Spina Farms in Morgan Hill, which is as if Jurassic Park meets a pumpkin patch, featuring dozens of animatronics including a 45-foot-tall "Gourdzilla."

Jennifer Lindberg brought her daughter wearing a Nightmare Before Christmas dress.

"We love Hocus Pocus so any chance to come see it especially for free outside, we're there," Lindberg said.

Lindberg said she loves this time of the year when it's cooler.

"If I didn't see the calendar saying October, I would think it's June or July - for sure," Lindberg said.

Rosalina Lopez brought her two daughters dressed as their own version of the Sanderson sisters.

"Right now, it doesn't feel like fall - it feels like summer more because of the hot weather," Lopez said.

They made plans outside of San Jose this weekend.

"We're planning to go to the beach," Lopez said.

In downtown San Jose, those with the creative touch were outside.

We spoke with artist Steven Reece.

"If it's a medium that I haven't tried - I'm going to try it," Reece said.

First Friday Art Walk and Street Market in downtown San Jose really starts to bring a crowd once the sun goes down.

We spoke with Micaela Cornwall with The Blunt Letters.

"Like I almost never sell art or paintings almost anywhere else but in San Jose at this market," Cornwall said.

She feels warm nights tend to bring out more people.

"Around five, there wasn't really anyone here, but you can see now the sun's gone down and honestly the night life here brings so many people that by even 9 o'clock we actually have more of a crowd because everyone's going to go to the clubs after," Cornwall said.

Cornwall said it's these crochet pet hats her 84-year-old mother made that have sold out.

"Honestly thank God, these have been our best sellers the last two markets - I'm not even joking," Cornwall said.

Friday, October 4 marked the end of South First Friday Art Walk in the SoFA District.