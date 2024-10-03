TIMELINE: Here's when Bay Area will see relief from persistent heat wave

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The Bay Area heat wave continues on Thursday for a fourth day as Excessive Heat Warnings and Heat Advisories have been extended until 11 p.m. Friday.

ABC7 meteorologist Drew Tuma says these warnings and advisories will likely get extended through the weekend.

While temperatures Thursday are not as extreme as Wednesday, there is little heat relief. Record highs are once again likely in the afternoon as major to extreme heat risk continues.

A Spare the Air day is in effect for moderate to poor air quality.

We have to wait until Tuesday to break our heat wave with significantly cooler weather.

