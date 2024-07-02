Doctors explain best ways to avoid heat-related illnesses during Bay Area heat wave

Bay Area doctors explain what you need to know to avoid heat-related illnesses as the region deals with excessive heat.

Bay Area doctors explain what you need to know to avoid heat-related illnesses as the region deals with excessive heat.

Bay Area doctors explain what you need to know to avoid heat-related illnesses as the region deals with excessive heat.

Bay Area doctors explain what you need to know to avoid heat-related illnesses as the region deals with excessive heat.

WALNUT CREEK, Calif. (KGO) -- Temperatures in the East Bay are forecasted to be well above 100 degrees starting Tuesday and lasting through the rest of the week.

The intense heat can bring a higher risk of heat-related illness and doctors are offering up some tips to stay safe during the triple-digit weather.

TIMELINE: Hottest city in Bay Area could reach 110 degrees during this extended heat wave

"Elderly, and people who may have sensitivity to heat should try and stay inside as much as possible," said Dr. Christopher Colwell at UCSF. "Even young healthy people who are going out for hikes and spending time in the heat can really be impacted by this if they don't prepare."

That preparation can come in different ways, but the biggest thing doctors advise is to drink plenty of fluids.

"The amount of water someone should drink varies," Colwell said. "But the biggest thing to know is to keep drinking even if you aren't thirsty. You can lose water fast with heat like this, so you want to get ahead of it before you start to feel dehydrated."

Cramping, excessive sweating and dizziness are all signs the heat is taking its toll. However, the heat can be deadly for some people.

LIST: Find Bay Area cooling centers near you amid triple-digit weather

"People get confused, they might start vomiting, and they might paradoxically go from looking red and flushed to looking cool, clammy and even pale," said Dr. Mary Meyer at Kaiser Permanente. "As a physician, I am really worried they are entering a very dangerous stage of heat stroke."

Dr. Meyer says staying inside and hydrating are the best ways to avoid that. If heat stroke symptoms occur, she says call 911 immediately. She also says there are ways to cool down your house on these hot days.

"Early in the morning, while it is still cool, you shut the windows, close the drapes and what that is doing is creating darkness," she said. "The more sun and light you let into a room, the more it will heat up."

San Jose families warned about hot playground

Warning signs are posted at a new San Jose playground - because the equipment gets hot to the touch.

The city just opened the all-inclusive play area at Emma Prush Farm Park in East San Jose in May.

Park spokesperson Ed Bautista said the city has received complaints specifically about the metal slides.

They installed pop-up canopies to help shade them this summer.

Brentwood resident Hattie Harrison brought her two daughters to the park and chose to play around the slide mostly shaded by a tent.

MORE: PG &E warns Bay Area customers of possible heat-related power outages amid triple digit conditions

"They could use more. I think the little triangles don't really work more of these tents would be great," Harrison said.

Bautista said staff come out every day to check if the equipment gets too hot.

On Monday evening, some parents allowed their kids on the slides, others told them to avoid them.

"The kids go out regardless whether it's too cold or too hot. But you know, we have to protect them - it just gets too hot sometimes," Harrison said.

In Downtown San Jose, families were enjoying splashing around at the water fountains.

We spoke with San Jose resident Esmeralda Ortiz.

MORE: As sweltering heat approaches, experts share hot car safety tips

"I have my two daughters here - it's been really hot so I mean it's a great place to come and stay fresh and cool and the kids love it," Ortiz said.

Ortiz said summer can get pricey as a parent with activities and if they can't make it to the beach, she considers this the best free option.

"It's great that they're on right now. This week it's going to be super hot, over 100 degrees - so it's a good time," Ortiz said.

San Jose resident Mark Townsend was enjoying the shade. He was capturing street art of people on bicycles passing by.

"It feels really good, really good to be outside," Townsend said.

Despite the heat this week, he plans on riding once the sun goes down.

"Some of the best bike rides I've been doing this last month start at eight and go until a bike party until like one in the morning," Townsend said.