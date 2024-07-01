TIMELINE: Hottest city in Bay Area could reach 110 degrees during this extended heat wave

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- A heat wave willl kick off in the Bay Area on Tuesday that will last into the weekend.
A Heat Advisory and an Excessive Heat Warning will be in effect for most of the Bay Area (except for the immediate coastline).
Highs Inland will be 100+ for the rest of the week. You want to stay hydrated and find ways to stay cool.
There is also an increased risk of fires as a Red Flag Warning goes into effect Monday night.
