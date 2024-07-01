TIMELINE: Hottest city in Bay Area could reach 110 degrees during this extended heat wave

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- A heat wave willl kick off in the Bay Area on Tuesday that will last into the weekend.

A Heat Advisory and an Excessive Heat Warning will be in effect for most of the Bay Area (except for the immediate coastline).

Highs Inland will be 100+ for the rest of the week. You want to stay hydrated and find ways to stay cool.

There is also an increased risk of fires as a Red Flag Warning goes into effect Monday night.

RED FLAG WARNING





Begins at 11 p.m. Monday night

North Bay Mountains and East Bay Hills most at risk

Northerly winds gusting 25mph, DANGEROUSLY low humidity at 10%

Highest threat is right before sunrise Tuesday morning

HEAT WAVE BEGINS TUESDAY, LASTING 5 DAYS





Excessive Heat WARNING Inland means several days of 100+ heat.

Possible our hottest cities hit 110

Heat ADVISORY around the Bay shoreline for 90+ heat

Major to Extreme heat risk midweek

AccuWeather has tips for making it through a prolonged heat wave.