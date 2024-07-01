  • Watch Now

TIMELINE: Hottest city in Bay Area could reach 110 degrees during this extended heat wave

Drew Tuma Image
ByDrew Tuma KGO logo
Monday, July 1, 2024
AccuWeather Forecast: Heat wave brings advisories, fire risk this week
ABC7 News meteorologist Drew Tuma has your AccuWeather forecast for Monday.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- A heat wave willl kick off in the Bay Area on Tuesday that will last into the weekend.

A Heat Advisory and an Excessive Heat Warning will be in effect for most of the Bay Area (except for the immediate coastline).

LIVE: Track real-time temperatures ahead of Bay Area heat wave

Highs Inland will be 100+ for the rest of the week. You want to stay hydrated and find ways to stay cool.

There is also an increased risk of fires as a Red Flag Warning goes into effect Monday night.

RED FLAG WARNING


  • Begins at 11 p.m. Monday night
  • North Bay Mountains and East Bay Hills most at risk
  • Northerly winds gusting 25mph, DANGEROUSLY low humidity at 10%
  • Highest threat is right before sunrise Tuesday morning

RELATED: Heat wave, fireworks pose high fire danger during week of July 4 holiday

HEAT WAVE BEGINS TUESDAY, LASTING 5 DAYS


  • Excessive Heat WARNING Inland means several days of 100+ heat.
  • Possible our hottest cities hit 110
  • Heat ADVISORY around the Bay shoreline for 90+ heat
  • Major to Extreme heat risk midweek

VIDEO: Extreme heat dangers and safety tips: What you need to know

AccuWeather has tips for making it through a prolonged heat wave.

