TIMELINE: Here's where record highs are expected as Bay Area heat wave spikes

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Tuesday will be the hottest day in San Francisco in two years. There is a major heat risk for everyone across the Bay Area with record highs almost certain later in the afternoon.

It is expected to be 92 in San Francisco, which will be the hottest day since 90 back on October 19th, 2022.

Highs area wide will be 20-25 above average and Excessive Heat Warnings have been expanded to include San Francisco.

Record highs are almost certain in places like San Jose, Livermore, Sonoma and San Rafael. Oakland and San Francisco will be hot in the 90s but their records look safe.

There is another Spare the Air day with moderate to poor air quality.

The heat wave will continue through Thursday, but there's not much relief on Friday and the weekend is now trending hotter.