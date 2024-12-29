High Surf Advisory has authorities urging public to stay away from Bay Area beaches

The High Surf Advisory for the Bay Area coast has authorities asking the public to stay away from beaches.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- It's been a week of powerful waves and dangerous surf in the Bay Area. Saturday was no different. A High Surf Advisory is in effect for the coast, impacting beaches from Santa Cruz north to Bodega Bay.

Surf was up at Fort Point under the Golden Gate Bridge Saturday--way up.

"It's been big, a lot of power in the water. A huge swell came in a few days before Christmas," said surfer Jesse Moreno.

Moreno was debating about getting wet but Matt Schneider was all in.

"It's not that big. Like something out there, but it's fine. High tide, it feels good to get wet," Schneider said.

The High Surf Advisory for the coast is coming with a friendly warning. With swells this high, the fire department says the safest way to experience all this is from a distance.

"We're asking this weekend, during the high surf warning, don't make us come and get you," said SFFD Captain Justin Schorr.

Schorr says waves are breaking between 15 and 25 feet near Ocean Beach.

"Just looking at the sheer power of the ocean, it's cold, raining and slippery. We're asking people to stay away from the waterline," Schorr said.

That didn't stop some swimmers from braving the cold water. We even caught a wake boarder in the bay being pulled by a boat.

"It looks pretty cool, but to me, it's just dangerous," said tourist Alma Torres.

Torres says she and her kids are staying away from the water's possible sneaker waves.

"We're not going to have that problem. We are scared, very scared of the water and stay away from the water," Torres said.

On Monday, a portion of the Santa Cruz Wharf collapsed during high surf, sending three city workers into the water. All were safely rescued.

As big waves continue to break, first responders are urging safety and common sense.

"We want folks to make good decisions based on good information," Schorr said.