LIVE: Part of Santa Cruz Wharf collapses amid High Surf Warning ahead of Level 1 storm

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KGO) -- Part of the Santa Cruz Wharf has collapsed after being battered by waves amid a High Surf Warning.

One of ABC7's tower cams on the Santa Cruz Beach Boardwalk captured part of the wharf floating in the water.

KION-TV is reporting that three people fell into the water. Two of them had to be rescued by Santa Cruz Fire and one was able to get out of the water on their own.

ABC7 Meteorologist Drew Tuma says there is a High Surf Warning in effect along the coast for life-threatening waves. Heights could exceed 30 feet.

The National Weather Service is warning everyone to stay out of the water and off of jetties, piers and other waterside structures. Beachgoers are warned never to turn their backs on the ocean.

