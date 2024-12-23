24/7 LiveSan FranciscoEast BaySouth BayPeninsulaNorth Bay
TIMELINE: Level 1 storm, High Surf Warning on Monday; heavier rain and gusty winds on Christmas Eve

Drew Tuma Image
ByDrew Tuma KGO logo
Monday, December 23, 2024 8:55PM
AccuWeather Forecast: Scattered showers, heavier rain on Christmas Eve
ABC7 News Meteorologist Drew Tuma has your AccuWeather forecast for Monday.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- We are at a Level 1 on the Storm Impact Scale for light showers around the Bay Area on Monday. A High Surf Warning remains in effect along the entire coast for dangerous swimming and surfing conditions.

On Tuesday morning, we will be at a Level 2 for heavier rain and gusty winds.

Here's a look at how rain will impact your Monday and Christmas Eve commute.

MONDAY

  • Mist and drizzle will be around all day.

  • Light showers will move through the North Bay between 1 p.m. - 6 p.m.

  • A High Surf Warning is in effect along the coast for life-threatening waves. Heights could exceed 30 feet!

LIVE: Track rain in San Francisco Bay Area with Live Doppler 7

TUESDAY

  • A strong cold front will move through in the early morning bringing a round of downpours and gusty winds

  • Worst rain and wind will occur between 2 a.m. and 6 a.m. on Tuesday.

  • Winds could gust 20-40mph.

  • Showers will continue until 10 a.m.

  • The afternoon will feature dry skies and a bit of sunshine.

  • Rainfall totals will range from .50"-1"

  • High Surf Warning remains in effect

  • Light snow coming to the Sierra with less than a foot expected.

MORE: Tips for how to drive safely on rainy days

