TIMELINE: Level 1 storm, High Surf Warning on Monday; heavier rain and gusty winds on Christmas Eve

ABC7 News Meteorologist Drew Tuma has your AccuWeather forecast for Monday.

ABC7 News Meteorologist Drew Tuma has your AccuWeather forecast for Monday.

ABC7 News Meteorologist Drew Tuma has your AccuWeather forecast for Monday.

ABC7 News Meteorologist Drew Tuma has your AccuWeather forecast for Monday.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- We are at a Level 1 on the Storm Impact Scale for light showers around the Bay Area on Monday. A High Surf Warning remains in effect along the entire coast for dangerous swimming and surfing conditions.

On Tuesday morning, we will be at a Level 2 for heavier rain and gusty winds.

Here's a look at how rain will impact your Monday and Christmas Eve commute.

MONDAY

Mist and drizzle will be around all day.



Light showers will move through the North Bay between 1 p.m. - 6 p.m.



A High Surf Warning is in effect along the coast for life-threatening waves. Heights could exceed 30 feet!

LIVE: Track rain in San Francisco Bay Area with Live Doppler 7

TUESDAY

A strong cold front will move through in the early morning bringing a round of downpours and gusty winds



Worst rain and wind will occur between 2 a.m. and 6 a.m. on Tuesday.



Winds could gust 20-40mph.



Showers will continue until 10 a.m.



The afternoon will feature dry skies and a bit of sunshine.



Rainfall totals will range from .50"-1"



High Surf Warning remains in effect



Light snow coming to the Sierra with less than a foot expected.

MORE: Tips for how to drive safely on rainy days