TIMELINE: Level 1 storm, High Surf Warning on Monday; heavier rain and gusty winds on Christmas Eve
Monday, December 23, 2024 8:55PM
ABC7 News Meteorologist Drew Tuma has your AccuWeather forecast for Monday.
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- We are at a Level 1 on the Storm Impact Scale for light showers around the Bay Area on Monday. A High Surf Warning remains in effect along the entire coast for dangerous swimming and surfing conditions.
On Tuesday morning, we will be at a Level 2 for heavier rain and gusty winds.
Here's a look at how rain will impact your Monday and Christmas Eve commute.
MONDAY
- Mist and drizzle will be around all day.
- Light showers will move through the North Bay between 1 p.m. - 6 p.m.
- A High Surf Warning is in effect along the coast for life-threatening waves. Heights could exceed 30 feet!
TUESDAY
- A strong cold front will move through in the early morning bringing a round of downpours and gusty winds
- Worst rain and wind will occur between 2 a.m. and 6 a.m. on Tuesday.
- Winds could gust 20-40mph.
- Showers will continue until 10 a.m.
- The afternoon will feature dry skies and a bit of sunshine.
- Rainfall totals will range from .50"-1"
- High Surf Warning remains in effect
- Light snow coming to the Sierra with less than a foot expected.
