TIMELINE: Here's how hot inland temperatures will get with Heat Advisory in effect

ABC7 News weather anchor Spencer Christian has your AccuWeather forecast for Wednesday.

ABC7 News weather anchor Spencer Christian has your AccuWeather forecast for Wednesday.

ABC7 News weather anchor Spencer Christian has your AccuWeather forecast for Wednesday.

ABC7 News weather anchor Spencer Christian has your AccuWeather forecast for Wednesday.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Our September heat wave continues today away from the coast, and it will be even hotter in most areas than it was yesterday.

A Heat Advisory will be in effect from 11 a.m. today to 11 p.m. tomorrow for the Marin Coastal Range, Sonoma Coastal Range, North Bay Interior Valleys, Santa Clara Valley including San Jose, and Southern Salinas Valley.

High temperatures will range from near 80 degrees at the coast to mid-90s near the bay to around 106 inland. Inland areas will likely be 10 to 20 degrees above normal, with a widespread moderate heat risk.

WATCH: Heat wave vs. heat exhaustion - how to tell the difference

Meteorologist Drew Tuma explains the symptoms of heat stroke and heat exhaustion -- and how to tell the difference.

This excessive heat poses the risk of heat-related illnesses, so we should remember to stay hydrated and limit our exposure to the heat.

Although today will likely be the hottest day of this current heatwave, tomorrow and Friday will also produce triple-digit heat in our inland communities, and temperatures will generally be 10 to 15 degrees above average across the Bay Area.

We can expect a much cooler pattern to develop over the weekend, and temperatures will drop slightly below average by early next week.

Bay City News contributed to this report

VIDEO: Extreme heat dangers and safety tips: What you need to know

AccuWeather has tips for making it through a prolonged heat wave.

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:



Heat Advisories have been EXTENDED until Friday.

This will make it an ELEVEN day heat wave which started on Tuesday July 2nd.

Today and Tomorrow we see slight cooling Inland with our hottest cities *only* reaching the mid 90s.

INTENSE heat returns Wednesday with 100+ Inland

Out hottest day will be Thursday. Inland cities 104-108. Bay shoreline in the 80s and 90s.