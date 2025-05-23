Bay Area Jewish community responds to killing of Israeli Embassy staffers in DC

Bay Area's Jewish community reacts after two Israeli Embassy staffers were murdered Wednesday at an event at a Jewish museum in Washington, D.C.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Marco Sermoneta, the Israeli Consul General for the Pacific Northwest, speaking first to ABC7 News from his office Thursday.

Sermoneta responding after two staffers at the Israeli Embassy were murdered Wednesday night at an event at a Jewish museum in Washington, D.C.

"These two people were executed in cold blood, at close range. This is a heinous crime and a hope that the perpetrator is going to be persecuted to the fullest extent of the law," Sermoneta said.

Sermoneta tells us he's horrified by the attack, which he says is the direct result of rising antisemitism.

A reality the consul general says has left many in the local Jewish community fearful.

"People are afraid to display Jewish symbols. You see this hostage pin? I cannot wear it outside for fear I may be attacked," Sermoneta said.

Besides the emotional trauma, Wednesday night's shooting has also raised new security concerns for local Jewish groups.

That includes at San Francisco's Anshey Sfard synagogue.

Rabbi Avigdor Ashtar says he's had several conversations with other Jewish leaders and law enforcement.

The rabbi says steps are already being taken to increase security at his synagogue and give his congregation peace of mind.

"Particularly in these times, people are looking for a place to pray. They should feel safe to come and practice their religion and their heritage in the best way," Rabbi Ashtar said.

In a statement, the San Francisco Police Department said they're closely monitoring the situation in DC and they don't currently have any credible threats against the local Jewish community. They wrote in part:

"Our district stations are working closely with the community to address any safety concerns and will conduct passing calls to places of interest to monitor for illegal or suspicious activity."

Back at the Consul General's office, Sermoneta says he appreciates the support of law enforcement and political leaders here in the Bay Area.

But he thinks more steps need to be taken to help stop antisemitism.

"Real concrete action needs to be taken, and I think the reason for that we've just seen yesterday. There is no more time for declarations of solidarity. Now is the time to act."