Bay Area public transit fares, Golden Gate Bridge toll increase go into effect Tuesday

Starting July 1, fares are going up for many Bay Area transit agencies as well as the toll for crossing the Golden Gate Bridge.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Getting around the Bay Area is going to cost you more starting Tuesday as a number of transit agencies are increasing fares. Here's how much:

Caltrain

Caltrain fares are increasing by 25 cents.

AC Transit

Adult fares on AC Transit will increase 25 cents for those paying with cash.

Muni

On Muni, a one-way adult ride for Clipper card or Muni Mobile users will rise 10 cents to $2.85.

San Francisco Bay Ferry

For those who ride the San Francisco Bay Ferry, it will cost 3% more with most trips increasing no more than 25 cents per ride.

Golden Gate Bridge

And crossing the Golden Gate Bridge will also cost more on Tuesday.

All toll rates will increase by 50 cents to $10 if you use "Pay As You Go." It will cost $9.75 with FasTrak.

It's a move to help fill a projected $220 million five-year budget shortfall.

The toll is set to increase every year through 2028.