Bay Area law enforcement agencies begin collaboration on how to tackle sideshows

SJPD hosted the first in a series of working group meetings with Bay Area law enforcement agencies on finding solutions to sideshows.

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- The San Jose Police Department hosted the first of what will be a series of meetings on sideshows. This is a new effort to tackle the Bay Area-wide problem.

On Wednesday evening, nearly 20 different local and regional law enforcement agencies convened at the department.

They make up what's called the Bay Area Working Group on Sideshows.

Mayor Matt Mahan spoke at the event and said it was about sharing information.

"We need to get smarter and coordinate and collaborate and just be very seamless across agencies and that's really what this effort is about," Mahan said.

A public information officer with the Fremont Police Department said the officer who attended the meeting said it was good collaboration regarding responses and resources available.

"Something that I became aware of that I didn't have as much information about was the extent to which the sideshows are connected to larger rings and organizations of people who are engaged in many different types of crime," Mahan said. "There's trafficking of vehicles, of drugs, of people in some cases."

In June, San Jose Police arrested seven individuals connected to a sideshow, six of them did not live within the city.

A number of sideshows took over streets of San Francisco and Oakland on Sunday with one car engulfed in flames.

Mahan said sideshows are at a scale that is concerning.

Mahan said if agencies work together, they will be able to respond faster and better.

"I think the hope is here that we establish stronger working relationships where there's trust, people know one another they know who to go-to to pick up the phone and can quickly share information or ask each other for advice or maybe real-time backup in a situation," Mahan said.

One idea on how to control sideshows is having sanctioned areas or a safe space.

San Mateo County Supervisor David Canepa is suggesting this plan.

Canepa points to areas like Stockton or Sacramento County where side shows are allowed under certain conditions.

"It's done through the sheriff's office, it's a permitting process, that allows people whether it's a private property, to have these sideshows," Canepa said.

Rather than vilify the people involved, Canepa thinks a different approach is needed.

"In the 80s we criminalized skateboarding, now we have skate parks, when you look at low riders there were crackdowns on lowriders, now lowriders are celebrated," Canepa said.

He's urging a region-wide approach by law enforcement and county officials.

"We need as policymakers to be innovative, we need to be thinking about what the solutions are because remember, the problem has only grown bigger over the last five years," Canepa said.