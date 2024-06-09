Video shows car on fire during SF sideshow, one of several sideshows across Bay Area in 1 night

A number of sideshows took over streets of San Francisco and Oakland on Sunday with one car engulfed in flames.

A number of sideshows took over streets of San Francisco and Oakland on Sunday with one car engulfed in flames.

A number of sideshows took over streets of San Francisco and Oakland on Sunday with one car engulfed in flames.

A number of sideshows took over streets of San Francisco and Oakland on Sunday with one car engulfed in flames.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- A number of sideshows took over streets in San Francisco and Oakland on Sunday.

A car was engulfed in flames during a sideshow at the Embarcadero and Washington Street near San Francisco's Ferry Building.

This happened just after 2 a.m.

Police say when they arrived, this sideshow began to break up.

Officers say a building in the area was vandalized.

A second sideshow happened at Valencia and Cesar Chavez Street in San Francisco around 3 a.m.

No arrests were made.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the SFPD at 415-575-4444 or text a tip to TIP411.

MORE: Bay Bridge sideshow one of several reported around Bay Area over the weekend

CHP and other Bay Area agencies were inundated with calls about sideshows from the Peninsula to Oakland to the Bay Bridge.

There were at least four sideshows captured on video across Oakland, several of which involved fireworks.

Two cars collided during one of these street stunt shows.

There are reports of at least one person hit by a car.

The East Bay sideshows happened between midnight and 4 a.m. across Oakland, and happened near the Emeryville border spanning south down to near San Leandro.