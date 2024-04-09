Bay Bridge sideshow one of several reported around Bay Area over the weekend

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Police agencies around the Bay Area were inundated with calls about sideshows over the weekend from the Peninsula to Oakland to the Bay Bridge.

There are the skid marks on the Bay Bridge as you approach Treasure Island on the upper deck from a sideshow that materialized on the bridge early Sunday. CHP got the call at 3:17 am.

"They determined at least 100 vehicles were possibly involved in the sideshow activity," said CHP spokesperson Officer Mark Andrews.

Additional units were called and dispersed the crowd within 20 minutes allowing traffic to flow again on the upper deck.

"Four individuals were detained. Two of them which were cited for aiding and abetting the sideshow activity - those individuals were determined to be juveniles. The other two people who were detained were arrested at the scene," said Officer Andrews.

Sideshow activity kicked off at 11 p.m. Saturday in Menlo Park on Willow Road, with vehicles doing donuts and spectators blocking the intersection. Police broke up the activity.

Then at 11:20 p.m., a sideshow materialized at Stanford and CHP responded.

"This location was at Coyote Hill Road and Page Mill Road. We did not have any arrests at that time, just activating their lights and sirens to disperse everybody out of the area," said CHP Officer Sophie Lu.

By midnight a sideshow was filmed in Mountain View on Middlefield Road. One woman was reportedly injured by a car there but Mountain View police did not respond to requests to confirm the accident.

By 2 a.m. Sunday a sideshow popped up on International Boulevard in Oakland with 100 vehicles and dozens of spectators. Police shut it down only to have another sideshow on Park Boulevard at 2:45 a.m. It too was shut down.

Thirty minutes later there was the Bay Bridge sideshow. CHP and various police agencies are investigating any possible connections.

