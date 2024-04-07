VIDEO: Early morning Bay Bridge sideshow, fireworks temporarily block westbound lanes

A sideshow took over westbound I-80 before Treasure Island around 3 a.m. Sunday, causing westbound lanes to temporarily shut down.

A sideshow took over westbound I-80 before Treasure Island around 3 a.m. Sunday, causing westbound lanes to temporarily shut down.

A sideshow took over westbound I-80 before Treasure Island around 3 a.m. Sunday, causing westbound lanes to temporarily shut down.

A sideshow took over westbound I-80 before Treasure Island around 3 a.m. Sunday, causing westbound lanes to temporarily shut down.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Overnight, traffic on the Bay Bridge came to a halt early Sunday morning.

A sideshow took over westbound I-80 before Treasure Island around 3 a.m.

The CHP tells us about 100 cars took part in the sideshow.

INTERACTIVE: Take a look at the ABC7 Neighborhood Safety Tracker

Crowds gathered and watched, some setting off fireworks.

Witnesses say the activity lasted about 20 minutes.

Police in Oakland are increasing patrols on the weekends to try to deter sideshows. OPD says drivers caught participating can have their cars towed and held for a month.

If you're on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live