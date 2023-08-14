Videos show burning car, fireworks in illegal Bay Area sideshows over weekend

There were two illegal sideshows in the East Bay over the weekend with videos showing a car on fire and another with fireworks.

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- There were two illegal sideshows in the Bay Area over the weekend.

One sideshow was in Oakland and another in Vallejo in the East Bay.

People are seen getting dangerously close to spinning cars, some even lighting fireworks.

In another sideshow, it ended with a car fire.

There were no reports of injuries.

This comes after Santa Rosa police in the North Bay announced a new plan to stop sideshow takeovers in neighborhoods by suing organizers for pollution.

