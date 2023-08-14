Videos show burning car, fireworks in illegal Bay Area sideshows over weekend

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- There were two illegal sideshows in the Bay Area over the weekend.
One sideshow was in Oakland and another in Vallejo in the East Bay.
MORE: Santa Rosa suing 13 sideshow organizers $25K each for pollution violations
People are seen getting dangerously close to spinning cars, some even lighting fireworks.
In another sideshow, it ended with a car fire.
VIDEO: 3 injured, car towed from marina after sideshow in Antioch, police say
There were no reports of injuries.
This comes after Santa Rosa police in the North Bay announced a new plan to stop sideshow takeovers in neighborhoods by suing organizers for pollution.
If you're on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live