SF data shows 24 sideshows reported this year; 1 neighborhood hopes speed bumps deter them

In San Francisco, residents on California and Divisadero streets are hoping speed bumps will deter sideshows from happening.

In San Francisco, residents on California and Divisadero streets are hoping speed bumps will deter sideshows from happening.

In San Francisco, residents on California and Divisadero streets are hoping speed bumps will deter sideshows from happening.

In San Francisco, residents on California and Divisadero streets are hoping speed bumps will deter sideshows from happening.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- In San Francisco, residents on California and Divisadero streets are hoping speed bumps will deter sideshows from happening.

Stunt driving or side shows is happening across the Bay Area.

Just three weeks ago, traffic on the Bay Bridge came to a stop because of a sideshow overnight. A scene residents on California and Divisadero streets are familiar with.

The tire marks tell on that intersection tell a story of a neighborhood that has been crying out for help.

VIDEO: 7 arrested after SJ police officer attacked while responding to illegal sideshow, authorities say

Seven people have been arrested weeks after a police officer was attacked at a sideshow in the South Bay. The suspects range in age from 16 to 26.

"All the cars and bikes running around at like 1 a.m. and 2 a.m. wake everybody up and they last for too long and you can't go back to sleep. It's really horrible and I hate it," said San Francisco resident Andrew Pospeshil.

After multiple years waiting for a solution, the city installed speed bumps hoping that will stop the sideshows that torment this neighborhood.

A worker in the area who did not want to be identified, said they constantly come back to work the morning after a sideshow to graffiti on their walls.

Those who live in the area are hoping the speed bumps will make a difference.

MORE: Bay Area law enforcement agencies begin collaboration on how to tackle sideshows

"I'm a fan if they are going to step these sideshows and stop them from being disruptive," said Pospeshil.

In 2020, Supervisor Asha Safaí introduced legislation to combat sideshows in San Francisco. It allowed SFPD to impound vehicles for 14 days after the first offense. After the second offense. an even stronger penalty.

"If you are involved in stunt driving in San Francisco, we are taking your car for 30 days," said Safaí.

Our ABC7 News data team looked into the latest incident reports and found that since January of 2024, 24 stunt driving incidents have been reported in San Francisco and 11 just last month.

According to Supervisor Safai, not many cars have been impounded.

"Only five to date and last year in 2023 only six," said Safaí. "I understand we need more officers. I understand we need more resources."

If a legislation is not stopping them, what can?

We spoke to Oakland Councilmember Noel Gallo.

VIDEO: Bay Bridge sideshow stops traffic overnight

Traffic on the Bay Bridge came to a stop because of a sideshow overnight on Sunday. Cars were seen doing donuts as fireworks set off.

Oakland has been fighting sideshows for years. We asked Councilmember Gallo what is working for them.

"In the neighborhoods - the planter boxes, the cement boxes and trees the neighbors have planted deters the sideshows from coming to our neighborhood street," said Gallo.

Councilmember Gallo's message to San Francisco: "I did see in Frisco they put barricades up, and now they are putting speed bumps and bolts. You know it's worth a try."

Supervisor Safai said his concern with the speed bumps is that they could shift sideshows to another San Francisco neighborhood.

"I have a call with the chief of police. We need to be doing better. We need to let people know that San Francisco is not the place to come to be involved in stunt driving," said Safaí.