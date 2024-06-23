Bay Bridge sideshow stopped traffic overnight, video shows

Traffic on the Bay Bridge came to a stop because of a sideshow overnight on Sunday. Cars were seen doing donuts as fireworks set off.

Traffic on the Bay Bridge came to a stop because of a sideshow overnight on Sunday. Cars were seen doing donuts as fireworks set off.

Traffic on the Bay Bridge came to a stop because of a sideshow overnight on Sunday. Cars were seen doing donuts as fireworks set off.

Traffic on the Bay Bridge came to a stop because of a sideshow overnight on Sunday. Cars were seen doing donuts as fireworks set off.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Traffic on the Bay Bridge came to a stop because of a sideshow overnight.

It happened around 2 a.m. Sunday along the eastbound side of the Bay Bridge.

Cars were seen doing donuts as fireworks set off.

Some people parked on the bridge to watch the spectacle, while other drivers got stuck in it.

MORE: Bay Bridge sideshow one of several reported around Bay Area over the weekend

CHP and other Bay Area agencies were inundated with calls about sideshows from the Peninsula to Oakland to the Bay Bridge.

The sideshow went on for about 25-minutes before traffic resumed, sources tell ABC7.

CHP tells us more than 150 cars took part in the sideshow.

Some participants even pointed lasers at a CHP helicopter.

The CHP says the sideshow started breaking up around 2:20 a.m.

They took several people into custody tied to a hit-and-run crash and a separate police chase.

Another sideshow happened at the Bay Bridge back in April.