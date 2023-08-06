  • Watch Now

WATCH LIVE

San FranciscoEast BaySouth BayPeninsulaNorth Bay
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

3 injured, car towed from marina after sideshow in Antioch, police say

Another driver crashed in the parking lot and broke a fire hydrant.

ByDuncan Small KGO logo
Sunday, August 6, 2023 4:38PM
3 injured, car towed from marina after sideshow in Antioch, police say
EMBED <>More Videos

Three people are hurt and one car was removed from the water following a sideshow in Contra Costa County Saturday.

ANTIOCH, Calif. (KGO) -- Three people are hurt and one car was removed from the water following a sideshow in Contra Costa County Saturday, police said.

Police say a sideshow happened at the Antioch Marina and Smith's Landing parking lot late Saturday night ending with a car submerging.

Another driver crashed in the parking lot and broke a fire hydrant.

VIDEO: Chaotic 4th of July sideshow in Antioch with illegal fireworks

A third driver from the sideshow also crashed near 10th and G Streets.

Three people were injured and were taken to the hospital.

It's unclear if the third driver was injured in that crash.

Now Streaming 24/7 Click Here

If you're on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Live Streams
ON NOW