VIDEO: Chaotic 4th of July sideshow in Antioch with illegal fireworks

ANTIOCH, Calif. (KGO) -- Chaos broke out in Antioch Tuesday night as crowds gathered for a sideshow while lighting illegal fireworks at the same time.

This happened at the intersection of Blue Rock Drive and Lone Tree Way.

The video shows dozens of people around the intersection as cars do donuts, some people getting very close to those cars.

People were also seen standing around a fire on the street.

The flames were put out when firefighters arrived.

Officers say the sideshow lasted for about an hour and 20 minutes before Antioch police arrived.

