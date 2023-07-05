  • Watch Now

WATCH LIVE

San FranciscoEast BaySouth BayPeninsulaNorth Bay
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

VIDEO: Chaotic 4th of July sideshow in Antioch with illegal fireworks

KGO logo
Wednesday, July 5, 2023 4:12PM
VIDEO: Chaotic 4th of July sideshow in Antioch with illegal fireworks
EMBED <>More Videos

Chaos broke out in Antioch Tuesday night as crowds gathered for a sideshow while lighting illegal fireworks at the same time.

ANTIOCH, Calif. (KGO) -- Chaos broke out in Antioch Tuesday night as crowds gathered for a sideshow while lighting illegal fireworks at the same time.

This happened at the intersection of Blue Rock Drive and Lone Tree Way.

MORE: Could you be fined or sent to jail for watching a sideshow? Alameda Co. closer to banning spectators

The video shows dozens of people around the intersection as cars do donuts, some people getting very close to those cars.

People were also seen standing around a fire on the street.

MORE: Here's how authorities plan to crack down on illegal fireworks in East Bay

The flames were put out when firefighters arrived.

Officers say the sideshow lasted for about an hour and 20 minutes before Antioch police arrived.

Now Streaming 24/7 Click Here

If you're on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Live Streams
ON NOW