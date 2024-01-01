5 hurt in crash as officers break up East Bay sideshow, CHP says

ANTIOCH, Calif. (KGO) -- Five people were injured when officers say they tried to break up a sideshow in Antioch, and a driver sped away.

That car crashed into a concrete wall under Highway 4 in Pittsburg.

Officers say other people who were likely taking part in the sideshow showed up at the crash scene.

"Apparently additional sideshow vehicles in the area responded to this area as well and verbally yelling at our officers, and unknown objects were being thrown at our officers here on scene, and it became a little more hostile at that point," said Sgt. Nelson Fulgencio with the California Highway Patrol.

The CHP called for backup and officers from other agencies helped gain control of the scene.

