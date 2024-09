Bear Fire forcing evacuations north of Lake Tahoe with zero containment

The Bear Fire started Monday afternoon and is burning hundreds of acres per hour in Sierra County, threatening the community of Sierra Brooks.

SIERRA COUNTY, Calif. (KGO) -- Firefighters are racing to contain a wildfire forcing evacuations north of Lake Tahoe.

The Bear Fire is burning hundreds of acres per hour in Sierra County, threatening the community of Sierra Brooks.

It started just after 2 p.m. Monday and has scorched more than 1,300 acres as of midday Tuesday with zero containment, according to CAL FIRE.

That part of Northern California was under a Red Flag Warning for strong winds and dry conditions.