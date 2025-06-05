Federal judge orders halt to Berkeley encampment clearing

A sweep of a growing encampment in Berkeley on Wednesday was interrupted by a federal judge.

A sweep of a growing encampment in Berkeley on Wednesday was interrupted by a federal judge.

A sweep of a growing encampment in Berkeley on Wednesday was interrupted by a federal judge.

A sweep of a growing encampment in Berkeley on Wednesday was interrupted by a federal judge.

BERKELEY, Calif. (KGO) -- A sweep of a growing encampment in Berkeley on Wednesday was interrupted by a federal judge.

"Police came through in trying to tell everybody. You've got 20 minutes," said Erin Spencer, who lives in the encampment. "Of course, it turned into more than that, but the intent was there and they wanted us to abandon all our stuff."

"I got to grab some of my stuff. You know, but I lost tons of it," said Michael Ninix, who also lives there.

MORE: Berkeley city council votes to crack down on homeless encampment sweeps

In an emergency ruling Wednesday afternoon, the judge ordered a halt to the clearing at Harrison and 8th streets; but by that time, the majority of the encampment was gone.

A city spokesperson says the encampment posed a safety risk for people in the area, citing a rat infestation, human feces, and drug needles.

"I mean, what are they expecting us to do?" said Ninix. "They're expecting we're just going to filter out and go somewhere else or some other city? I chose to come here. This is my home. I chose Berkeley."

The judge is expected to take up the issue again next week.