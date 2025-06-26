Tiny home village opens at East Bay shelter for victims of domestic violence and human trafficking

HAYWARD, Calif. (KGO) -- In Hayward, dozens of new tiny homes opened at the country's first domestic violence shelter.

Betty's Village, operated by Restorative Pathways, will welcome up to 42 men and women, either by themselves or with children.

Victims of human trafficking or domestic violence are eligible for the uniquely private shelter.

"This is their last option. If they had family to go to, if they had a safe place to go to, they would be there," said Restorative Pathways Executive Director Sophora Acheson. "Nobody wakes up and says they want to come to a shelter. But when that is their only option, we want to make sure this is the best option they have available, that they have their own space, that they have their own privacy and a place to really restore and heal."

Most guests stay between two and six months until they can be placed in permanent housing. The village includes case management, a trauma recovery center, and a 24/7 community center.