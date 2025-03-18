You can buy big blue Twitter bird logo from old SF headquarters

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The big blue bird logo from the Twitter San Francisco headquarters is up for auction.

This logo is about 12 feet tall, nine feet wide, and weighs in at roughly 560 pounds. The logo was nicknamed "Larry" after Boston Celtics legend Larry Bird.

It's one of two signs that was on the outside of the Market Street building for 11 years.

It was obtained from Elon Musk's rebranding auction of 2023 and the latest bid was over $21,600 dollars.

According to a release, the sign is part of RR Auction's "Steve Jobs and the Apple Revolution Auction," which is featuring hundreds of items related to groundbreaking tech.

When Musk took over the company, he rebranded it to X and eventually moved the headquarters out of San Francisco to Texas in 2024.

Before the headquarters was moved, a large 'X' sign was installed atop the Mid-Market building that pulsated light at night, causing controversy.

The company was fined for installing the logo on the roof without a permit.