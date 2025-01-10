1st presumptive case of bird flu identified in San Francisco juvenile, officials say

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- San Francisco Department of Public Health announced its first presumptive case of H5N1 bird flu on Friday, which was found in a juvenile resident.

The department said the child experienced symptoms of fever and conjunctivitis but did not need to be hospitalized and has since fully recovered. SFDPH said the child "initially tested for COVID-19, influenza, and RSV based on symptoms and tested positive for influenza A. As part of SFDPH enhanced surveillance, the specimen was subsequently tested for H5N1."

It is not yet clear how the child contracted bird flu.

MORE: As 1st bird flu death reported in US, what could happen with virus in 2025?

SFDPH said the risk to the general public remains low as there is currently no evidence of person-to-person transmission.

"I want to assure everyone in our city that the risk to the general public is low, and there is no current evidence that the virus can be transmitted between people," said Dr. Grant Colfax, director of Health. "We will continue to investigate this presumptive case, and I am urging all San Franciscans to avoid direct contact with sick or dead birds, especially wild birds and poultry. Also, please avoid unpasteurized dairy products."

Symptoms of bird flu in humans include eye redness, coughing, fatigue, fever, and headaches. Those experiencing these symptoms are urged by SFDPH to contact their healthcare provider.