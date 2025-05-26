What a hoot! Bird lovers flock to San Francisco neighborhood to spot owl family sensation

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- A family of Great Horned Owls has captured the attention of amateur birdwatchers and neighbors alike in San Francisco's Bernal Heights, transforming a hillside into an unexpected wildlife viewing spot.

Hikers climbing the Esmeralda Street Stairs say it's become routine to spot crowds gathered, craning their necks and aiming cameras at the trees above, all in hopes of seeing the now locally famous owls.

"I love it," said Michelle, a Bernal Heights resident and self-described owl enthusiast. "It's a little bit of nature in my urban backyard."

According to the Golden Gate Bird Alliance, a family of four Great Horned Owls, two adults and two juveniles roughly three to four months old, have made the area their home.

While the species is relatively common in San Francisco, this particular group has gotten a lot of attention.

"There was a mother owl sitting on one of the trees on Bernal, and on a tree nearby there were two babies," said Ari Braverman, who spotted the birds during a walk. "It's awesome! It's great to see wildlife in SF."

The owls' increasing popularity has been noticed by those living in the neighborhood.

"Normally, there are groups of people standing around taking pictures," said Mary Jane McCaghren. "I've been sending pics to my family back in Memphis and they can't believe it."

Many have turned their sightings into a daily ritual, though there are no guarantees of a glimpse. According to the Golden Gate Bird Alliance, Great Horned Owls are nocturnal and birdwatchers say they tend to be more active at certain times.

"A bunch of us have been keeping an eye on the chicks, they're fluffy," one woman said. "They're pretty chill during the day, but if you come out at dusk, they'll start rockin' and rolling."

Locals say the owls have become a symbol of the neighborhood.

"It's like the owl is known for the neighborhood," said Jeff Milewski. "I think it's the unofficial mascot."

The Golden Gate Bird Alliance reports that Great Horned Owl populations have increased across San Francisco over the last 50 years. They say the city's rodents may be appealing to the birds.