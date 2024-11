VIDEO: Soaked barn owl rescued from flower pot in SF

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- There was an unusual rescue in San Francisco as Animal Care and Control officers are now caring for a barn owl that was stuck in a flower pot.

The rescue happened Saturday night at a home in Laurel Heights.

Officers say the owl was soaked and lethargic and is now recovering at a shelter.

Barn owls are actually not uncommon in San Francisco and the Barn Owl is also the official bird of the city of Berkeley.