7th death confirmed after boat capsized in Lake Tahoe during fast-moving storm, authorities say

LAKE TAHOE, Calif. (KGO) -- A seventh death has been announced after a boat capsized in South Lake Tahoe on Saturday, according to the El Dorado County Sheriff's Office.

The U.S. Coast Guard says 10 people were on the boat during the fast-moving storm near D.L. Bliss State Park.

Two people were rescued. One person is still unaccounted for.

Conor Bugbee of Sacramento described the scene saying there were huge waves and fierce wind. He says he saw boats sinking during the wild weather.

"It was snowing sideways, and the next thing you now, you have 3-4-foot waves coming it, it felt like a hurricane. It was insane."

The sheriff's office says the identification of those who died will not be released until proper notifications have been made.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.