Prosecution makes closing arguments in Cash App founder Bob Lee's murder trial

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Closing arguments began Monday in the Bob Lee murder trial. Nima Momeni is accused of stabbing and killing Lee in the early morning hours of April 4, 2023. Momeni previously testified he acted in self-defense.

The prosecution contrasted that call to Nima Momeni's lack of call to 911 or police, even though he testified it was Lee who attacked him with a knife after Momeni made a "bad joke" calling into question his priorities and not spending time with his family on his last night in town. The prosecution emphasized the judge's instructions, that in order to find Momeni guilty of first degree murder, he must have have acted willfully, deliberately and with premeditation. Prosecutors say Momeni did. That he pretended to be friendly with Lee prior to the murder, that he brought the knife from his sister's apartment, took Lee to an isolated spot and quickly fled afterwards. The motive prosecutors say was that Lee introduced Nima Momeni's sister Khazar to Jeremy Boivin, a drug dealer who she testified drugged and sexually assaulted her.

Prosecutors say Momeni carefully curated his self-defense story around the evidence and that his defense paid experts to testify, who admitted on the stand that they workshopped possible scenarios of what could have happened to match Bob Lee's three stab wounds, two to his chest including one to his heart and one to his hip.

They also emphasized that Momeni concealed evidence by throwing the knife over the Caltrans fence and bringing his vehicle to his mom's house after Lee's murder. Also that the jacket he was wearing that night has never been located. Lee's brother spoke to reporters about the prosecution's closing arguments.

"I think Dane did a great job of summing up this case and really putting it into perspective, really drawing in what the facts are of this case," said Oliver Lee, Bob Lee's brother.

The prosecution's closing arguments lasted approximately three hours. The defense will make their closing arguments Tuesday.