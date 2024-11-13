Defendant Nima Momeni to take the stand in Bob Lee murder trial

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The man on trial for the killing of CashApp founder Bob Lee is taking the stand in his defense on Wednesday. Nima Momeni is accused of stabbing and killing Lee in the early morning hours of April 4, 2023 in San Francisco.

It's the fifth week of testimony in the case.

His sister, Khazar Momeni, wrapped her testimony on the stand last week.

Prosecutors spent much of the day attempting to discredit Khazar Momeni, their own witness, by questioning discrepancies in her answers to them versus her answers to Nima Momeni's defense attorneys.

