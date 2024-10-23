Accused killer's sister describes Bob Lee as 'aggressive,' high on drugs during cross-examination

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Testimony continued Tuesday in the Bob Lee Murder trial. Nima Momeni is accused of stabbing and killing Lee in the early morning hours of April 4, 2023. His sister, Khazar Momeni was back on the stand today for cross-examination.

The reason there has been so much attention on this witness, the sister of the man accused of stabbing and killing Bob Lee is because other than the defendant, Nima Momeni, she was the last person to see Bob Lee alive.

During cross-examination Tuesday, Khazar Momeni testified that Bob Lee was using cocaine and ketamine in the days prior to his murder, and was "all over the place" and "aggressive." A sharp contrast from what the prosecution's star witness, Bo Mohazzabi, Bob Lee's close friend had previously testified, which was that he didn't see Lee using any drugs prior to his murder.

We also got a much different picture of Bo than we had during his own testimony last week. He had testified he only did one whippit or one hit of nitrous oxide while hanging out with Khazar Momeni, Bob Lee and Jeremy Boivin.

During cross-examination Tuesday, Khazar testified Bo "didn't let go of the tank." Khazar also described to Nima Momeni's defense attorneys that a text she sent to Nima the evening of April 4 in which she said, "I'm a bit conflicted about you," was not because of anything having to do with Bob Lee or his murder, but rather that her family had found out Boivin, who had allegedly sexually assaulted her, was back at her apartment and her family was chastising her. She told Momeni's defense attorneys there was no bad blood between Bob and Nima and that they liked each other. On re-direct examination this afternoon however, prosecutors from the DA's office gave example after example in which Khazar Momeni had quickly answered "yes" to Nima Momeni's defense attorneys during cross-examination this morning, before she had necessarily seen the full picture of what they were asking her about as it pertained to surveillance video or a text message - almost suggesting that she's agreeing with whatever her brother's defense attorneys ask and calling into question her answers.

All of this nuance, from who was texting with whom to who was romantically involved with whom to who was doing what drugs with whom, matters because any sort of doubt the defense can introduce to the prosecution's case could affect the jury's deliberations and verdict. It will be up to this jury to determine which of these witnesses is telling the truth and whether or not their credibility and ability to remember what happened is impacted by the drugs and alcohol that were being consumed by this friend group in the days and hours leading up to Bob Lee's murder.