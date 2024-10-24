Khazar Momeni 'has no right to make herself a victim,' Bob Lee's ex-wife says

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The sister of the man accused of stabbing and killing Bob Lee wrapped her testimony on the stand Wednesday. Nima Momeni is accused of stabbing and killing Lee in the early morning hours of April 4, 2023.

Prosecutors spent much of the day attempting to discredit Khazar Momeni, their own witness, by questioning discrepancies in her answers to them versus her answers to Nima Momeni's defense attorneys.

The prosecuting attorney gave Khazar example after example of questions he had previously asked her where she responded "I don't remember" during direct examination, but during cross examination, when Nima Momeni's attorneys asked her the same or a similar leading question, she would respond "yes." One example involved texts Khazar had sent her brother Nima Momeni after Bob Lee's murder in which she called him psychotic, a lunatic and texted him "You scare me." When the prosecution asked about those texts, she said she couldn't remember them. When her brother's defense attorneys asked her on cross, if those same texts weren't about Bob Lee's murder but rather about Jeremy Boivin, who allegedly sexually assaulted her, she responded "yes, that's what those texts were about."

Prosecutors also called into question Khazar Momeni's credibility by digging into her testimony from Tuesday during cross examination when she told Nima Momeni's defense attorneys that Bob Lee's family had threatened her. Prosecutors introduced into evidence the text she was referring to and after much back and forth, Khazar concurred that the text sent by Bob Lee's ex-wife Krista wasn't sent directly to her, but rather to another person, who then shared it with a friend of Khazar's who screen grabbed it and shared it with her. The text was asking for help in playing detective to find Khazar so that she could be served with a subpoena to testify in court. It also referred to her with a derogatory word. Khazar Momeni testified she did not know how her brother's attorneys ultimately got the text but that she was scared and shaken by it. ABC7 News reporter Melanie Woodrow asked Krista Lee about the text.

"It was not directed towards her at all so and we'll let them do what they have to do in court," said Krista Lee.

"What do you think about how the government is doing?" asked Woodrow.

"My husband was murdered, she has no right to take... she has no right to make herself a victim in this when our family was the one that got murdered. She can go f*** herself," replied Lee.

Wednesday afternoon, Bob Lee's family returned to court without Krista, who told Woodrow the judge barred her from being in court for the remainder of Khazar's testimony.

Before Khazar's testimony wrapped Wednesday afternoon, jurors were given the chance to ask questions. One of those questions was whether or not Khazar knew if her brother practices martial arts. A question that matters because during opening statements, Nima Momeni's attorneys suggested he stood his ground and acted in self defense based on his extensive martial arts and self-defense training. Khazar responded, "I know he took self defense classes a few years ago." Other witnesses took the stand this afternoon regarding the attempted sale of Nima Momeni's car by his mother and sister after Bob Lee's murder and jurors heard police testimony regarding surveillance video retrieved following Lee's murder. Testimony continues Thursday morning for a half-day only session. Court will then resume again next Wednesday.